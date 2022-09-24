Maharashtra, 3 other states get 6 more weeks to set up Haj panels

Supreme Court of India | PTI

The Supreme Court has granted an additional time of six weeks to Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherri to set up haj committees and file the compliance report.

A Division Bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian also directed the Rajasthan government and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to file affidavits within four weeks in the matter. It also asked Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj why the Central Haj Committee has not been constituted.

Natraj said, "Rest of the states will have to do it now. State elections will have to happen. Unless they complete this process, we can't do anything." He added that the electoral rolls have to be completed.

The Bench was considering a matter pertaining to the constitution of a central haj committee prescribed under Section 3 read with Section 4 of the Haj Committee Act, 2002 on a petition by Hafiz Naushad Ahmad Azmi that India does not have an operational central haj committee since 2019.

Also as of October 2021, only 1 out of the 19 states have a fully operational state haj committee while others are awaiting actions by the state government concerned or they don't even have a committee for more than three years.

In August, the court had directed the state governments to file an affidavit on formation of the haj committees in their respective states and give names of the committee members. Before adjourning, the Bench expressed satisfaction on some progress made.