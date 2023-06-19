Maharashtra: 3 Children Found Dead In SUV In Nagpur After They Went Missing

Police near the house close to which the SUV was found with three children dead in the vehicle | ANI

Three children, including a brother-sister duo, were found dead on Sunday evening in a sports utility vehicle 50 metres away from their homes in Nagpur in Maharashtra a day after they went missing, a police official said.

Children went missing on Saturday, June 17



Taufique Firoz Khan (4), Alia Firoz Khan (6) and Afrin Irshad Khan (6), residents of Faruque Nagar, went missing on Saturday at around 3pm with their parents, who are scrap dealers, assuming they went to a nearby ground to play, the Pachpaoli police station official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Constable found an SUV parked close to their houses

"When they did not return till late Saturday evening, they approached police and a kidnapping case was registered. At around 7pm on Sunday, a constable found an SUV parked close to their houses and found the bodies of the three children inside," he said. Taufique and Alia are siblings, while Afrin lives nearby, said the official.

Post-mortem to be held

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said post mortem will be conducted during the night after obtaining special permission as its report will hold the key to what caused their deaths.