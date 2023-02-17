e-Paper Get App
Maharaj Tirlochan Darshan Das: 'Peace & harmony only ways for world's progress'

Thousands of devotees from all over the world attended the four-day Das Dharam Sevadari Samagam organized by Sachkhand Nanak Dham to take blessings of his holiness.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
The Head of Sachkhand Nanak Dham, Maharaj Tirlochan Darshan Das with his devotees. |
Ghaziabad: The Head of Sachkhand Nanak Dham, Maharaj Tirlochan Darshan Das, while addressing a press conference here on Friday said that no society can  progress until there is complete peace.  

He said that, “Peace and justice are synonyms for each other. Peace  cannot be expected in a country where there is no justice. Peace and  harmony is the only way towards progress.”

During the press  conference  organised  on  the  second  day  of  Das  Dharam  Sevadari Divas  Samagam,  Maharaj  Trilochan  Das kept  his  views  on  world  peace and  harmony.

On the occasion of the foundation day of the Das Dharam on February  16, Bob Blackman, Member  of  Parliament  of  the  United  Kingdom and chief guest received the blessings of the Maharaj.

he Head of Sachkhand Nanak Dham, Maharaj Tirlochan Darshan Das with Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom during a press conference held on February 16. |

Thousands of devotees from all over the world attended the four-day  Das  Dharam Sevadari Samagam  organized by Sachkhand Nanak Dham  to take blessings of his holiness.  

During this event, arrangements had been made for free eye camp,  medical camp and 24 hours langar distribution.

Mumbai: Guru Nanak College conducts Juhu Beach clean-up drive
article-image

