Maharaj Tirlochan Darshan Das: 'Peace & harmony only ways for world's progress'

Ghaziabad: The Head of Sachkhand Nanak Dham, Maharaj Tirlochan Darshan Das, while addressing a press conference here on Friday said that no society can progress until there is complete peace.

He said that, “Peace and justice are synonyms for each other. Peace cannot be expected in a country where there is no justice. Peace and harmony is the only way towards progress.”

During the press conference organised on the second day of Das Dharam Sevadari Divas Samagam, Maharaj Trilochan Das kept his views on world peace and harmony.

On the occasion of the foundation day of the Das Dharam on February 16, Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom and chief guest received the blessings of the Maharaj.

he Head of Sachkhand Nanak Dham, Maharaj Tirlochan Darshan Das with Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom during a press conference held on February 16. |

Thousands of devotees from all over the world attended the four-day Das Dharam Sevadari Samagam organized by Sachkhand Nanak Dham to take blessings of his holiness.

During this event, arrangements had been made for free eye camp, medical camp and 24 hours langar distribution.

