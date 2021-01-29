'Mahagatbandhan is with farmers': Bihar Leader of Oppn, Tejashwi Yadav announces 'human chain' protest

As the political slugfest over the recently passed farm laws rages on, Bihar's Opposition leaders have said that they will be holding a protest to extend their support to the farmers in the near future. Leader of Opposition for the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said on Friday that the Mahagatbandhan (comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties) was extending its support to the farmers.

The RJD leader said that preparations for a "human chain" protest on Saturday are currently underway. "Preparations are being made by setting up coordination committees in every district," Yadav tweeted on Friday.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar he contended that when the RJD had been in power, crops had been purchased "at a price higher than MSP".

"We want to ask Nitish Kumar why you are silent," he was quoted as saying.