'Mahagatbandhan is with farmers': Bihar Leader of Oppn, Tejashwi Yadav announces 'human chain' protest

As the political slugfest over the recently passed farm laws rages on, Bihar's Opposition leaders have said that they will be holding a protest to extend their support to the farmers in the near future. Leader of Opposition for the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said on Friday that the Mahagatbandhan (comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties) was extending its support to the farmers.
The RJD leader said that preparations for a "human chain" protest on Saturday are currently underway. "Preparations are being made by setting up coordination committees in every district," Yadav tweeted on Friday.
Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar he contended that when the RJD had been in power, crops had been purchased "at a price higher than MSP".
"We want to ask Nitish Kumar why you are silent," he was quoted as saying.
For over two months now, thousands of farmers have remained gathered around the national capital protesting the passage of three new farm bills. This week however, there have been a rapid series of development, with a protest turning violent, some farm unions dropping out of the movement, and additional political support.
It all began with the farmers' Republic Day rally to the national capital. With some of the protesters resorting to violence and vandalism, the police have come down heavily on the protestors and the farm leaders. Against this backdrop, as the new session of Parliament began, Opposition parties have created a furore, expressing their displeasure with the situation.
