Mahadev Gambling App Case: Promoter Saurabh Chandrakar Flaunted D-Gang Connection When Lawrence Bishnoi Called Him For Extortion

Lawrence Bishnoi and Saurabh Chandrakar |

Mumbai: More details continue to emerge related to the Mahadev Online betting app case. In the latest that has come to light, a report in a leading English daily claimed that Mahadev Online betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar flanted his links with D-gang and India's most wanted fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim when jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi called him for extortion.

According to the report, Police also suspects Saurabh Chandrakar to be under "protection" of D-gang. The report claimed that Chandrakar had thrown a lavish party which also had Bollywood celebrities on the guest list. It is after this party that Lawrence Bishnoi, who runs his gangster activities and network from the jail, called Chandrakar and demanded extortion money. However, Chandrakar dismissed Lawrence and even gave him an earful, flaunting his own links to the underworld.

Who Is Sourabh Chandrakar?

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (September 13) arrested four people in the Mahadev online betting case in which its two main promoters who are based in Dubai allegedly amassed Rs 5,000 crores. The ED also seized assets of Rs 417 crore.

According to the ED, Mahadev Online Booking offers an illegal betting platform through different games like poker, card games, chance games, tennis, cricket, badminton, football and others.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is from Fazilka in Punjab, is in jail since 2014. He was arrested that year after an encounter with the Rajasthan state Police. Bishnoi was shifted to Delhi's Tihar jail in the year 2022 and was arrested by Punjab Police in June, 2022 in connection with the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.