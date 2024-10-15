Mahadev Betting App Scandal: Top IPS Officer Remains Untouchable Despite Section 17A Clearance For EOW-ACB Probe

IPS officer Anand Chhabra | File Photo

Mumbai: In a dramatic twist to the Mahadev Online Book betting scandal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly unearthed explosive links between senior IPS officer Anand Chhabra and Ravi Uppal, one of the masterminds behind the multi-crore betting empire. This revelation could shake the very foundations of the investigation.

Sources reveal that Anand Chhabra, a 2001-batch officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, currently posted IG police headquarters Naya Raipur in allegedly divulged the close relationship between the fugitive betting kingpin Ravi Uppal family. Both Chhabra and Uppal’s daughters attended Delhi Public School in Risali, Bhilai, with both now pursuing higher education in London. A secret meeting between Chhabra and Uppal in London in mid-2023 has raised major red flags for investigators

ED sources confirm that investigators believe that the secret meeting in London was not just a social visit—it holds vital clues about the syndicate's financial operations and international dealings. Investigators are still working to uncover the specifics of a clandestine meeting between betting kingpin Ravi Uppal and senior IPS officer Anand Chhabra, amid the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Online Book betting scandal.

Chhabra, allegedly accused of shielding or facilitating the betting empire’s illegal activities, is reportedly close to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Baghel, now named as an accused in the case, is alleged to be implicated in the Mahadev betting syndicate, as outlined in the ED’s prosecution complaint.

The ED's investigation gained significant momentum following the testimony (FPJ has a copy) of suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the State Intelligence Bureau Chandrabhushan Verma, who has become a key figure in the ongoing probe. According to Verma, he is aware of Ravi Uppal's family connections to IPS officer Anand Chhabra, as well as the secret meetings that took place in London between Chhabra and Uppal in May and June 2023. Verma received details of these meetings from Uppal's brothers, Rohit and Rahul Uppal, along with police department contacts, Constables Bheem Yadav and Prashant Tripathy. They shared this information with Verma because he was serving as the main liaisoner within the police department, responsible for receiving hawala money from Ravi Uppal and distributing funds from senior officials to local police constables.

Verma’s testimony not only implicates Ravi Uppal but also accuses an IPS officer of shielding the betting kingpin’s illicit activities. Verma's statement has been shared with UAE authorities, paving the way for Uppal’s impending extradition to India, alongside Mahadev syndicate head Saurabh Chandrakar.

Repeated attempts by FPJ to contact IPS officer Anand Chhabra over the past 15 days via phone calls, messages, FaceTime, and WhatsApp have gone unanswered. Chhabra briefly acknowledged an initial call but disconnected and has since remained unresponsive.

Another twist in the Mahadev betting app case is that the EOW-ACB, which is handling the case based on the ED reference letter regarding implicated IPS officers and a bureaucrat in the Mahadev betting scandal, secured clearance under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) from the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Chhattisgarh Government in March 2024.This allows the EOW-ACB to initiate a comprehensive anti-graft investigation into public servants allegedly linked to the betting ring. However, the Section 17(A) clearance remains on hold against eight high-ranking officials in the Chhattisgarh police department, including Anand Chhabra, with no action taken by the EOW-ACB in the past seven months.

In contrast, the EOW-ACB swiftly secured Section 17(A) clearance for the Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam, leading to raids on 13 individuals, including top public servants like former Chief Secretary Vivek Dhand, former Secretary of Commerce and Industry Anil Tuteja, and Excise Commissioner Niranjan Das. This discrepancy raises questions about the EOW-ACB's intentions in the Mahadev betting app case against senior police officers.

When the FPJ team contacted senior IPS officer and chief of Anti Corruption Bureau, Chhattisgarh Amresh Mishra, he did not respond to the call or messages and has not provided any explanation for the delay in action.

IPS officer Anand Chabra's alleged link to Ravi Uppal and the Mahadev betting app case is pivotal, as it is based on Verma’s testimony, which is crucial to the investigation into the betting racket. This testimony is further supported by information from Ravi Uppal’s brothers, Rohit and Rahul. The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint alleges that Rohit managed the hawala operations of the betting empire to protect key figures from scrutiny.

On September 21, 2023, the ED raided Rohit’s residence in Bhilai, seizing properties, including land transferred through third parties. Sources indicate that Rohit was aware of the alleged dealings between IPS officer Anand Chhabra and Ravi Uppal but was unavailable for questioning when summoned by the ED.

Currently in Raipur jail, Verma is instrumental in the ED’s efforts to dismantle the Mahadev betting network. His testimony implicates several officials on the syndicate's payroll, including senior public servants allegedly paid to protect promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.