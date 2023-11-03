Mahadev Betting App Case: 'Promoters Paid ₹508 Crore To Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel', ED Makes Sensational Claim

CM Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has received a total of ₹508 crore from the Mahadev betting app's promoters.

The Enforcement Directorate disclosed that it has obtained a statement from a "cash courier" who claims that the Mahadev betting app promoters have transferred Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, emphasising that it is a "subject of investigation".

Startling allegations have come forth: ED

The agency has arrested Asim Das, the courier, upon discovering Rs. 5.39 crore in his possession in the state heading into elections. The Enforcement Directorate is currently scrutinizing the Mahadev online betting app and its promoters for potential violations of anti-money laundering regulations.

“From the questioning of Asim Das, and from the forensic examination of the phone recovered from him, and examination of an email sent by Shubam Soni (one of the high ranking accused of Mahadev network) many startling allegations have come forth, namely, that regular payments have been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 crore have been paid by Mahadev APP promoters to Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh,” the agency said in its statement.

“These are subject matter of investigation,” it went on to add.

ED carries out searches in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in Chhattisgarh targeting money laundering networks associated with the Mahadev online betting app, resulting in the confiscation of Rs. 5.39 crore in cash. Additionally, the agency intercepted a bank balance of Rs. 15.59 crore, which was subsequently placed under freeze.

“ED has conducted search operations on 2/11/2023 against the money laundering networks linked with Mahadev Book Online Betting APP in Chhatishgarh in which Cash of Rs. 5.39 Crore and Bank balance Rs. 15.59 Crore has been intercepted and frozen/ seized,” ED wrote on X.

The agency also posted pictures of cash seized during the raids.