Mahadev Betting App Case: EOW Raipur FIR Exposes Network Of Illegal Betting, Alleged Bribery Of Police And Bureaucrats

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Raipur's detailed FIR, accessed exclusively by the Free Press Journal, has exposed a labyrinthine network of partnerships involving the promoters of the Mahadev online betting app.

The investigation, initiated based on a reference letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has revealed the alleged involvement of Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal with various betting syndicates. These syndicates operated several subsidiary apps both in India and overseas. Shockingly, witnesses in the investigation revealed that around Rs 81 crore was paid as protection money to multiple police officials and bureaucrats for facilitating illicit betting activities conducted by Mahadev Online Book in Chhattisgarh.

ED Uncovers Extensive Collaborations In Online Betting Industry

Key findings from the ED's investigation, as mentioned in the EOW FIR, paint a picture of extensive collaborations and partnerships in the online betting industry.

According to the ED reference letter, Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, and their close associates were identified as the real and original promoters of Mahadev Online Book, Reddy Anna App, and Reddy Club App.

Details In The FIR, exclusively accessed by FPJ |

Additionally, Chandrakar and Uppal were found to be business partners with Amit Majithia, popularly known as Guru, in CBTF Online Book App and Alibaba Book App. The duo is also allegedly involved with Ranbir Roy in Betbhai Book, and in a joint venture with Krish Shah,Pakistani bookie for FairPlay, another prominent betting app. Chandrakar was also identified as a partner with Aman, his close associate, in Lotus 365, which was recently subjected to ED raids.Other partnerships mentioned in the FIR include Jannat Book with Sahil Talha, Mahakal Book with Harshit alias Tipper Rajveer Online Book with Rajvir Singh, and Kheloyar Pakistan Online Book with Umesh. Chandrakar, along with others, was found to be a beneficiary in SD Book, while in Lion Book, partners include Hitesh Kusani, Saurabh Chandrakar, among others. Chandrakar Partnerships, allegedly involving Hari Shankar Tibrewal, were identified in Sky Exchange, which was recently raided by the ED. The stocks, demat account, foreign direct investment (FDI), and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) security holdings, collectively worth more than ₹580 crore, were frozen.

The FIR also mentioned the alleged involvement of the promoters of the Mahadev app in Dimondexch.com, D247.com, W of 77.com, along with Rakesh Rajdev alias Rakesh Rajkot.

Mahadev App's Deeply Entrenched Network And Bribery Scheme Exposed

These revelations uncover a sophisticated and interconnected network of betting operations allegedly orchestrated by the promoters of the Mahadev app and their associates. Of particular concern is the apparent impunity with which these betting apps operated in India, notably in Chhattisgarh. The ED reference letter has exposed the active involvement of several betting app panels and branches in the state, operating under the protection of certain politicians and police officials of Chhattisgarh.

In the ED investigation, Chandra Bhushan Verma, an arrested accused and an assistant sub-inspector of the State Intelligence Bureau reportedly revealed that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid around Rs 81 crore in the last two years to high ranking police officials through him. The report also mentions that Satish Chandrakar, another accused, supports the credibility of Chandra Bhushan Verma's statement.

Mahadev Betting App Pays Off Officials For Illegal Operations

Recently, the Free Press Journal exposed various police officials, politicians, and bureaucrats who were allegedly on the payroll of Mahadev betting app promoters. Monthly payments were made to them between November 2021 and June 2023 to ensure the smooth operation of the betting syndicate, mainly from Chhattisgarh. These payments ranged from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 35 lakhs per month to police officers, depending on their rank, while bureaucrats received between Rs 35 lakhs to one crore.

The FIR states that the promoters of illegal betting applications transferred the protection money through hawala channels to the police officers and staff, who then distributed it to senior and influential police officials and politicians. The ED has been investigating the money trail and has also attached certain tainted assets that were acquired or created using the proceeds of crime (PoC).