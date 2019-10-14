Mahabalipuram makes PM Modi a poet again

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a poem he penned during his visit to Mahabalipuram for the second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The poem reminded people of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who also used to share his emotions through poetry. Modi, in a tweet, said he became so “engrossed” in a conversation with the ocean spread out before him while strolling on the beach that he could not prevent himself from jotting down on paper his vivid emotions about life and a salutation to the vast expanse of water.

The poem addressing the ocean, shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, went viral in minutes.

This is not the first time Modi has revealed his poetic side. Author of more than 11 books on various topics including the nation state, society, environment and even on advice to children sitting for examinations, he has also to his credit a collection of poetry in Gujarati with 67 poems, which have been translated into Hindi and published.

“In Mahabalipuram, strolling on the beach, I got lost while initiating a conversation with the ocean. This dialogue is my emotional world. I am sharing this with you,” he tweeted.

The poem goes: “He... sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam Tu dheer hai, gambhir hai, Jag ko jivan deta, neela hai neer tera! Yeh athah vistar, yeh vishalta Tera hai roop nirala! He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam!

Satah par chalta ye kolahal, ye utpad, Kabhi upar to kabhi neeche, Garajti lehron ka pratap, Yeh tumhara dard hai, aakrosh hai Ya phir santap? Tum na hote vichalit Na aashankit, na bhayabheet Kyonki tumme hai gehrai! He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam!

Shakti ka apaar bhandaar samete, Asimit urja swayam mein lapete Phir bhi apni maryadayon ko bandhe, Tum kabhi na apni seemayen langhe! Har pal badappan ka bodh dilate He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam!

Tu shikshadata, tu dikshadata Teri lehron me jivan ka Sandesh samata Na wah ki chah Na panah ki aas Beparvah sa ye prayas He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam! Chalte chalte jivan samvarti, Lehron ki daud teri Na rukti, na thakti, Charaivati, charaivati, charaivati ka mantra sunati Nirantar... sarvatra Yeh yatra anvarat, Yeh sandesh anvarat He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam!

Lehron me ubharti nayee lehren Vilay mein bhi uday, Janam-maran ka kram hai anootha, Yeh mitati mitati, tum me samati, Punarjanam ka ehsas karati He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam! Sooraj se tumhara nata purana, Tapta-tapata, Yeh jivant jal tumhara Khud ko mitata, aasman ko chhoota, Mano sooraj ko choomta, Ban badal phir barasta, Madhu bhav bikherta Sujlam-suflam srishti sajata He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam!

Jeevan ka ye saundarya, Jaise neelkanth ka aadarsh, Dhara ka vish, khud mein samaya, Kharapan samet apne bheetar, Jag ko jivan naya dilaya, Jeevan jeene ka marm sikhaya He... Sagar!!! Tumhe Mera Pranam!”