Maha Vikas Alliance: Sena-NCP-Cong troika get a name

The lengthy process involved in forming Maharashtra's next government might be coming an end. And now, the alliance even has a name.

According to party sources, in order to address reservations of some allies in the Congress-led 'Maha Aghadi' in Maharashtra, the proposed name of the new upcoming alliance with Shiv Sena is likely to be 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

As things move ahead, Maharashtra is likely to get a government in short order. Speaking to ANI Prithviraj Chavan of Congress said that the party had completed all discussions with the NCP.

"There is complete unanimity," he added.

"Tomorrow in Mumbai, we will have meeting with our other alliance parties. Later in the day, we will have discussion with Shiv Sena," he said.

Earlier today Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the NCP, Congress, and his party will form the government in Maharashtra before December 1 and once again asserted that the chief minister will be from the Sena.

He also informed that three parties will collectively decide about power-sharing in Mumbai.

"The time has come, before December 1 the process of formation of the government will be over and the Chief Minister will also be decided. Till yesterday, marathon meetings of Congress-NCP were held here at the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence. In the next two days we will move ahead towards government formation," said Sanjay Raut.

"The three parties will collectively decide on power-sharing in Mumbai," he added.

"The chief minister will be of Shiv Sena. People want Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister," said Raut.

The Congress in the meanwhile is meeting tomorrow at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, to elect their legislative party leader.

A meeting of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Wednesday over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Leaders from both the parties were present including Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Sule among others.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the chief minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

