Maha twist: After Jaipur, Congress MLAs now plan retreat to Bhopal

New Delhi: Surprised by BJP and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar over government formation in Maharashtra, the Congress is taking all its 44 MLAs to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to avoid poaching.

According to Congress leaders, the party has decided to fly all its MLAs to Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh is ruled by Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Party sources said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh has been tasked to keep the legislators together.

Party source said keeping the MLAs together is crucial to defeat the BJP in the Assembly floor test in Maharashtra.

In the ongoing Maharashtra political drama, this is not the first time that the Congress is taking its legislators to a safer place. After the results of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly were declared on October 24, the party had flown all its MLAs to Rajasthan's Jaipur. Rajasthan is another state ruled by Congress with Gandhi family loyalist Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister.