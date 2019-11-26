Maha mess boosts Congress hopes in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The political crisis and mess created by the BJP in Maharashtra has come as a god-sent gift for the Congress in neighbouring Karnataka. The state unit is making most use of the crisis and has gone to town painting the BJP as Bharatiya Janata Poachers just days ahead of the crucial bypolls to the 15 assembly seats.

Party insiders say that according to their internal survey, the Maharashtra crisis has tilted the balance in favour of the Congress in seven of the 15 seats going for elections on December 15. In three seats, the Congress is close behind and with some extra work, these seats too can be won.

If the internal survey holds good, Yediyurappa and the BJP will be in trouble in Karnataka.

The Karnataka unit of the Congress has put the defectors who helped B S Yediyurappa form a government on the defensive. These defectors, mostly from the Congress-JD(S) combine, are contesting on BJP tickets and the Congress has called them opportunists who switched loyalties due to the colour of money.

With the Karnataka case almost similar to that of Maharashtra, the Congress here is hoping that the Devendra Fadnavis government would get defeated on the floor of the House. This will come as a big boost for the Congress which has called the BJP with no ideology or morals..

The Karnataka Congress is banking on possible public anger against disqualified MLAs who are now contesting on BJP tickets in the December 5 bypolls.

Seizing the opportunity given by the BJP in Maharashtra, the Congress here, led by legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, has started highlighting the BJP’s overnight “unconstitutional” coup to retain power in Maharashtra during their campaigns. The main move is to remind voters how Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka was toppled.

Siddaramaiah has been drawing parallels to BJP’s “modus operandi” in Karnataka with Maharashtra’s situation.

“The political developments in Maharashtra is not surprising to me. The same #OperationKamala is extended to Maharashtra. It will not be a surprise if @BSYBJP provides shelter to party hoppers as an expression of gratitude towards @Dev_Fadnavis.

There is no need for majority these days. Just that party like @ BJP4India needs ED, EC & IT in their hands. They know the art of manipulating democratic values, constitutional mandate & ideological commitments just for the sake of power,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“The Maharashtra political scenario will definitely impact Karnataka elections, especially in the border district of Belagavi, where polls are being held at Gokak, Kagwad, Athani.

Even in other constituencies, neutral voters are watching the way BJP is misusing powers and constitutional bodies, from the President of India to the Governor,” said Eshwar Khandre, working president, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.