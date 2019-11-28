Maha Govt formation Updates: 'Today is a historic day', says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut calls Uddhav's oath taking ceremony as CM 'historic'. He said that today's ceremony will have ripple efffects in Indian politics.

Political leaders from across party lines are expected to join the swearing ceremony today.

"It is upto Sharad Pawar to decide. I don't know, it is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. What post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him," Raut said.