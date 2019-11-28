Maha Govt formation Updates: 'Today is a historic day', says Sanjay Raut

CM Uddhav Thackeray to decide cabinet, he is not only Aditya's father but also CM: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut's maintains secrecy over Aditya Thackeray's position in father and soon to be Maharshtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet.
Raut says, "Uddhav Thackeray ji is not only his father but also chief minister. He will take the decision."
'Today is a historic day': Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut calls Uddhav's oath taking ceremony as CM 'historic'. He said that today's ceremony will have ripple efffects in Indian politics.
Political leaders from across party lines are expected to join the swearing ceremony today.
"It is upto Sharad Pawar to decide. I don't know, it is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. What post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him," Raut said.
Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve reviews security arrangement at Shivaji Park before Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking
Bust of Meena Thackeray placed outside Shivaji Park ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony
