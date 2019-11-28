India

Maha Govt formation Updates: 'Today is a historic day', says Sanjay Raut

By FPJ Web Desk

After days of quick political developments in the state that included a grand public parade by MLAs from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar tendered their resignations. While Fadnavis said his party did not have the numbers to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly, Pawar stepped down due to personal reasons.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hugs party chief Uddhav Thackeray as latter is being elected as the leader of the alliance, as NCP chief Sharad Pawar looks on during a joint meeting of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders with MLAs, at Hotel Trident in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Photo by ANI

CM Uddhav Thackeray to decide cabinet, he is not only Aditya's father but also CM: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut's maintains secrecy over Aditya Thackeray's position in father and soon to be Maharshtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet.

Raut says, "Uddhav Thackeray ji is not only his father but also chief minister. He will take the decision."

'Today is a historic day': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut calls Uddhav's oath taking ceremony as CM 'historic'. He said that today's ceremony will have ripple efffects in Indian politics.

Political leaders from across party lines are expected to join the swearing ceremony today.

"It is upto Sharad Pawar to decide. I don't know, it is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. What post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him," Raut said.

NCP's Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal to take oath today

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve reviews security arrangement at Shivaji Park before Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking

Ajit Pawar to be Deputy Chief Minister: Sources to ANI

Bust of Meena Thackeray placed outside Shivaji Park ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony

