Maha Excise department starts online sale of liquor in Pune: How to register online and get liquor token on mahaexcise.com

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday relaxed the rules for buying alcohol, saying that tipplers can buy an e-token on the Maharashtra excise department’s website in case they want to buy alcohol.
The project will begin in a pilot form in Pune, following which – based on its success – will be implemented in other parts of the state as well.
Here’s how you register
- Visit http://www.mahaexcise.com
- Enter your mobile number, name and pin code
- Once you fill in those details, you are taken to a new window where you can choose from foreign liquor, beer, and country liquor (see pic below)
- Depending on what you choose, you are redirected to a list of stores in the vicinity. You can choose a slot when you want the alcohol delivered between 9 am and 6.30 pm (see below)
- If a slot is available, the slot will be highlighted in green; if it’s limited available it is a shade of blue and if there is no slot available, then it’s in white
Earlier, the government has launched e-token system whereby the liquor shopkeepers are given certain time slot ranging from 10 minutes to 30 minutes to pick up the ‘’commodity.’’ This has been introduced in Pune on an experimental basis but will be extended in rest of the state in permitted areas excluding containment zones where the coronavirus infection is high.
State government sources told FPJ, “As per the provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 the home delivery of liquor is not permitted. However, section 139 of the same act empowers the state government to exempt any person or institution or any class of persons or institutions from all or any of the provisions of the Act or any of the rules, regulations or orders.”
As far as e token system is concerned, it will be introduced in permitted areas outside the containment zones. ‘’This is again to avoid crowd at the liquor shops. In Pune, it has been launched and resulted in smooth sale of liquor without congregation of people,’’ sources said.
In Maharashtra there are 10,700 retail liquor outlets of which 4,000 are allowed to operate while 4,500 are shut because of the decision by local authorities. On the other hand, 2200 liquor shops come from the containment zones in various districts.
