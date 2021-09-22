Maha dharna in Hyderabad sees Opposition parties coming together to counter Centre's 'anti-people' policies

HYDERABAD: A maha dharna of opposition parties demanded the centre to swap all anti-people policies was held today. 19 political parties and 20 mass organisations participated in the dharna and it was held in the Indira Park area of Hyderabad.

The participant parties came down heavily on the state and central governments for their anti-people policies and leaders of left parties, Congress, TDP, TJS and New Democracy were among the participant parties at the dharna. Leaders including Thammineni Veerabhadram (CPI), Chada Venkat Reddy (CPI), Seetaram Echuri (CPM), Konkala Narayana (CPI), Bakkani Narsimhulu (TDP), Prof. Kodanda Ram (TJS) and Congress leaders Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others addressed the protest.

The speakers vehemently condemned the anti farmer policies of the central government and called for the government to withdraw all the farm bills. At the state level they also flagged and questioned the Dharani portal failure and technical lapses.

The leaders participating in the dharna asserted that the joint action forum comprising these parties would carry the baton of the struggles in a combined mission and on 27th September the parties would support the bharat bandh. Similarly these parties would support the agitation of 30th September wherein representations would be submitted seeking redressal of peoples grievances in all the collectorates.

Communist leaders addressing the dharna said the issue would be taken up by the forum in the state.

