Maha Cong Minister detained by UP Police while heading to meet Dalit sarpanch's family

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday was detained by Uttar Pradesh police near Azamgarh border while he was heading to meet family of Dalit sarpanch Satyamev Jayate, who was allegedly shot dead.

Dalit sarpanch, Satyamev Jayate aka Pappu Ram, was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men last Friday in village Bansgaon in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Congress tweeted: "Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and National President of scheduled caste department Nitin Raut was detained at Azamgarh border."