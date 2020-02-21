Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and LK Advani today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and is also likely to meet senior BJP leader LK Advani today (February 21) in Delhi.
Uddhav will first meet PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi at 5.30 pm. Then he will head to 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi at 6:00 pm. After meeting Gandhi, Uddhav is likely to meet Advani at his residence on Prithviraj Road.
This is Uddhav Thackeray's first visit to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in November.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the meeting of his party chief with the Prime Minister and tweeted: "Yes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi tomorrow. This is a formal meeting between them, no speculations needed. Jai Maharashtra."
This will be the first meeting between Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi after he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Thackeray took charge on November 28 as head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.
The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties up the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the assembly elections in October.
(With inputs from Agencies)
