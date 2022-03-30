'Mafia ruling West Bengal': BJP fact-finding committee submits report on Birbhum violence to JP Nadda

New Delhi: The five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed after the Birbhum violence in West Bengal, submitted its report to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

Following the Birbhum violence, the BJP chief JP Nadda had formed a five-member fact-finding committee comprising four former IPS officers and West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. Bharati Ghosh, Satya Pal Singh, KC Ramamurthy and Brijlal are the four former IPS officers who are part of the committee.

"Under TMC leadership, mafia is ruling in West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership. Law and order has totally collapsed," stated the report by BJP's fact-finding team on Birbhum violence

"Local residents have deserted their homes fearing threat to their lives and property. It is recommended that NHRC, NCW and NCWCR visit Bagtui and instill confidence-building measures," added Report of BJP's fact-finding team on the recent violence in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar earlier said, "The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The committee had four former IPS officers and they made a comprehensive report. We will hand over the report to party president JP Nadda today. We will also hand over a copy of this confidential report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.

Asked about TMC's allegation against the BJP of giving political colour to the Birbhum incident, Majumdar said, "This is the difference we have with TMC. This is not a political matter but a matter of law and order. There have been incidents of blasts, rapes and other crimes across West Bengal."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:33 PM IST