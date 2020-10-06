'Mafia raj like UP, Bihar': Dilip Ghosh's comparison of Bengal with NDA-ruled states leaves Twitter baffled

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday confused many after comparing West Bengal to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Criticising the "worsening" law and order situation in the eastern state, Ghosh opined that the under the TMC government, the state was headed towards a "Mafia-raj like situation". And as he put it, this was a situation that already prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
"West Bengal is slipping into a Mafia-raj like situation like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The way a councillor was shot dead in front of a police station by using a stengun is shameful," Ghosh was quoted as saying by a PTI report. He said this while talking to the media on the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla at Titagarg in North 24 Parganas district.
Since then, many on social media have wondered if Ghosh is aware that Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are two states where the BJP led NDA is in power. As such his criticism of these two states while condemning West Bengal has baffled netizens. Especially when one considers that ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP is hoping to project itself as a better alternative to the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress.
In reply, the Trinamool Congress had reportedly said that it was good that he accepted that Mafia-raj existed in those two states where the BJP is in power.
Since the news update, Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to point out which party is in power in the aforementioned states. Others still have taken this as an opportunity to criticise the Yogi Adityanath and Nitish Kumar governments.
"Both having BJP government coincidentally so is @DilipGhoshBJP targetting BJP indirectly?" wondered one Twitter user.
"Both in UP and Bihar @BJP4India is in power. @BJP4Bihar is rulling Bihar alongside @Jduonline for 15 years. @DilipGhoshBJP if you think there is #Mafiaraj in Bihar then tell me what your government is doing?" wondered another user.
