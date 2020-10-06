'Mafia raj like UP, Bihar': Dilip Ghosh's comparison of Bengal with NDA-ruled states leaves Twitter baffled

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday confused many after comparing West Bengal to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Criticising the "worsening" law and order situation in the eastern state, Ghosh opined that the under the TMC government, the state was headed towards a "Mafia-raj like situation". And as he put it, this was a situation that already prevailed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"West Bengal is slipping into a Mafia-raj like situation like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The way a councillor was shot dead in front of a police station by using a stengun is shameful," Ghosh was quoted as saying by a PTI report. He said this while talking to the media on the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla at Titagarg in North 24 Parganas district.