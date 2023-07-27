Mady, Search And Rescue Dog, Airlifted To Nagaland From Violence-Hit Manipur After Suffering Heatstroke

Those who rescue others, are also in need of rescue at times and the Indian Army on Thursday (July 27) proved that when it comes to saving or rescuing the people of living beings of India, the contribution of the armed forces is unmatched. The Indian Army on Thursday rescued a 3-year-old female Labrador from Manipur, a service dog, hit by a heat stroke in Manipur.

Mady, a 3-year-old female Labrador who is a search and dog, was seriously ill due to heat stroke. To save her life, on 24th July she was evacuated in an Army Helicopter from Leimakong, Manipur to Army Veterinary Hospital at Dimapur, Nagaland. It is heartening that Mady is safe & sound now, informed the Indian Army’s Eastern Command.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Service dogs and their important contribution

Sniffer dogs or rescue dogs in service play an important role in the search and rescue operations, be it during an earthquake or for combing operations.

The dogs in the Indian Army are highly trained and contribute in a number of ways.

During any natural calamity like earthquake or during combing operations in sensitive zones to find terrorists or militants, service dogs are pressed into action as their accuracy in such fields are unmatched.

After the devastating earthquake in Turkey this year in February that killed thousands, Army dogs Julie, Romio, Honey and Rambo were part of the four-member Indian dog squad engaged in rescue operations. They had reportedly also helped in detecting life from inside the debris, according to reports.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)