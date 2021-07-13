Madras HC raps Tamil actor Vijay for seeking Entry Tax exemption on Rolls Royce; asks him to pay Rs 1 lakh

Chennai: Top Tamil film hero Vijay alias C Joseph Vijay, who moved the Madras High Court seeking exemption from paying Entry Tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost car, which he imported from England in 2012, was pulled up by the judge and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh to be deposited to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

“These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice in the society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the Statutes,” Justice S M Subramaniam said dismissing the actor’s petition.

The court was astonished that in the petition, the actor did not mention his occupation. “The petitioner, who is a reputed cine actor, is expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually...The system of taxation is the backbone of our Nation’s economy, which keeps revenue consistent, manages growth in the economy and fuels its industrial activity etc. Tax is a mandatory contribution and not a voluntary payment or donation, which one decides on one's own,” the court pointed out.

The judge said tax was being collected for social welfare projects.