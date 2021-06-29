Chennai: Madras HC questions Tamil Nadu govt over panel to study NEET impact on OBC candidates

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that without the Supreme court leave, the Tamil Nadu government cannot constitute a committee to study the impact of NEET on MBBS aspirants from socially backward classes.

The first bench of the Madras High Court of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy in the observation said, "There can be little room for the state to set up any committee for the purpose of ascertaining whether the NEET based admission process has prejudicially affected socially backward students."

The court's observation came on a PIL moved by BJP state secretary K. Nagarajan seeking to quash an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on June 10, constituting a committee headed by Justice, A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET.

The petitioner has in his plea said that any recommendation made by the committee cannot be implemented in view of the orders passed by the apex court on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET).

The Tamil Nadu advocate general R. Shanmugasundaram argued that the constitution of the committee was backed by the election manifesto of the ruling party and that it was a policy decision. The court to this argument said, "Maybe its true but it's contrary to the Supreme Court order and it cannot be permitted."

The court then gave one week to the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the plea.