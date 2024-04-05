Madras HC: How School Kids Attending PM Modi's Roadshow Is Criminal Offence? | ANI

Chennai: A fortnight after the Coimbatore police lodged a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, against a school for bringing children to a BJP roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Madras High Court has asked how it would constitute a criminal office. Hearing a plea by a middle school headmistress to quash the FIR on a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer Pavithra Devi, Justice G Jayachandran asked how the Section 75, which deals with assaulting, abandoning, abusing, exposing or willfully neglecting children likely to cause mental or physical suffering, would be attracted.

When it was submitted the school exposed 32 kids in uniform to unnecessary mental and physical suffering by taking them to the roadshow as their parents had not picked them up, the court posed if the case could be filed solely at the instance of the District Child Protection Officer, when parents had not lodged any complaint.

The officer learnt only through media. The assistant returning officer noted bringing kids for a roadshow was a code violation. The judge countered the kids were not campaigning, but only watched a roadshow. “When we were children, all of us used to go to see celebrities and politicians during their election campaigns,” the judge said.