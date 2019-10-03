Madras HC gives permission for erection of flex boards to welcome President of China Xi Jinping

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the Tamil Nadu and Central governments to erect banners to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their informal meet here this month.

The order came on a plea from the state government which sought the court's permission in this regard. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, however, made it clear that the state has to follow all existing rules in connection with installation of such banners. The bench also said no political parties will be allowed to install such banners.

As per the affidavit filed by Tamil Nadu government banners will be erected at 14 places at Chennai and Mahabalipuram for the informal summit. The informal bilateral summit will be held from October 11-13 at Mahabalipuram, a coastal town classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The high court had earlier banned erection of hoardings on roadsides and recently pulled up the government for not effectively implementing its order following the death of the woman techie. Following outrage over her death, political parties asked their respective cadre to stop erecting hoardings and banners.

(Inputs from PTI)