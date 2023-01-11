Madhya Pradesh: Women cling on to police officer during investigation in Morena; shocking video surfaces

Madhya Pradesh: Women cling on to police officer during investigation; dramatic video goes viral |

On social media, a video showing women being pulled by police in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral. On January 3, this incident happened in Bari ka Pura village. When this incident occurred, the police were on their way to question someone. The men and women are being investigated by the police for obstructing official work. The cops are disputing the claim that they dragged the women.

Case has been registered in this matter

Raisingh Narwariya, the additional superintendent of police for Morena, reported that police officers had arrived in the village to conduct inquiries. Here, these women interfered with official business, and they were assisted by two other people. In this regard, a case has been registered.

What happened?

Saheb Singh was inside the house, and when the police called him outside, his mother came and fought with the police. She clung to the feet of the police personnel and did not leave the feet till Saheb Singh ran away from the spot. During this, another woman and two men also kept pushing and shoving with the police. A case has been registered against Saheb Singh and another in this matter.

What did the police say?

Mata Basaiya police station, in-charge, Manoj Vardiya, told News18 that Sahab Singh, a resident of Pura village, Singh's sister had filed a complaint against him, alleging assault in a matter that involved money. Another complaint application was received in the same village. Police personnel had reached the village regarding both cases.