Madhya Pradesh: Woman bobbitises man after rape bid

Sidhi: A 45-year-old woman bobbitised a man when he allegedly tried to rape her after entering into her house at a village in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that the incident took place at Umariha village in Sidhi district of the state at around 11 pm on Thursday. After chopping off the man’s genitals with a sickle, the woman reached a nearby police aid post to lodge a complaint against the accused.

The woman said that her husband had gone out for some work when the incident took place, said Khaddi police aid post in-charge sub inspector (SI) Dharmendra Singh Rajput quoting the complaint of the woman.