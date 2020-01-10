Madhya Pradesh shocker: Woman tutor inserts pencil in private parts of 2 kids, records video; arrested

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old tutor and her boyfriend inserted a pencil in private parts of a 6-year-old and 3-year-old girls and recorded the act. Both were later arrested.

According to Mid-Day, the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow and it came to light on Tuesday evening when the girl complained of pain in her private parts after coming from tuitions. When her mother asked her how she was injured, the girl narrated the incident. The mother then confronted the elder sister, who corroborated the incident.

"The girls told police that when they cried out in pain, the tutor dressed them again and resumed teaching," Mhow police station in-charge , Abhay Nema, was quoted as saying in the report. The girls' parents beat up the woman and her boyfriend before handing them to the cops.The woman had sent the video to her boyfriend.

The woman's boyfriend was arrested from his home. The cops booked the woman for unnatural sexual acts under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.