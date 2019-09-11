Madhya Pradesh: On duty policeman faints during BJP protest in Indore

Indore: A police officer fainted during a statewide protest of Bharatiya Janata Party held here on Wednesday, police said. The Assistant Sub-Inspector MU Sheikh, who was suffering from ill-health, was posted at the Raoji Bazar area here during the protest.

Other policemen rushed Sheikh to a nearby hospital in a police vehicle as soon as he collapsed. The Madhya Pradesh unit of BJP held a protest against Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

The protest was held to address the issues of farmers, youth, worsening infrastructure and law and order in the state.

BJP's MP unit president Rakesh Singh was arrested along with several party workers by the police in Bhopal. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined the protest at Vidisha while Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Gopal Bhargava joined in the protest at Jabalpur.