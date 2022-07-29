e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Man who jabbed over 30 students with single syringe arrested

In a shocking violation of single-use of syringe procedure, over 30 students were vaccinated (booster dose) with the same syringe in Jain Public School in Sagar District of Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

Friday, July 29, 2022
A vaccinator, who allegedly used a single syringe to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 30 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, has been arrested and suspended from the post of the district vaccination officer.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Jain Higher Secondary School in the city during a mega vaccination drive. The Sagar district administration lodged an FIR against the vaccination Jitendra for negligence and violating the Central government's 'one needle, one syringe, one time' pledge.

An inquiry was started against Dr Rakesh Roshan, the District Immunization Officer who was in charge of sending the vaccine and the other required materials in the morning.

"I did what I was asked to do. The person who delivered the materials only gave a single syringe," claimed vaccination Jitendra in a video recorded on the spot by a parent.

When asked if he was aware that one syringe should not be used to inject multiple people, Jitendra said, 'I know that. Which is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and they said 'yes'."

