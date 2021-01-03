Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa District Collector directs all SDMs to conduct public hearing sessions every Tuesday

Khandwa: Collector Anay Dwivedi took a meeting of all the SDM’s of the region on Saturday and instructed them to conduct a public hearing session on every Tuesday at 11 am along with other officials of other departments and to provide immediate solutions to the problems of the people.

He said that it should be ensured that people of rural areas do not have to come to the district headquarters for redressal of minor problems. He informed that the problems of the locals will be heard from 11 am on Tuesdays at the district headquarters too. He said that all revenue officers should continue to collect revenue regularly in their respective areas.

Collector Dwivedi instructed that encroachments that obstruct traffic should be removed. He instructed that notice should be duly issued to remove the encroachments outside the shops by the shopkeepers in the urban areas and effectively prevent traffic violations. He said that a special campaign should be launched to take action against the property and illegal constructions of the goons.

Dwivedi asked to recover funds from ineligible farmers who got funds under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on a top priority basis. He also asked all the revenue officials for speedy disposal of cases by holding regular hearings in the revenue courts.

Harsud SDM Dr Parikshit Jhade, assistant collector Shreyansh Kumat and other SDM’s and departmental officers were present in the meeting.

