No bail for comedian Munawar Faruqui; Madhya Pradesh HC cites eyewitness accounts, seized material

Arrested earlier this month for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during his show, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has denied bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui. According to reports, he and co- accused Nalin Yadav will remain in custody.

According to updates shared by LiveLaw, a single judge bench observed that "no case is made out for grant of bail". He cited the "material seized" and the "statements of the witnesses" as well as the fact that this was an ongoing investigation.