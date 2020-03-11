Madhya Pradesh government crisis: Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for ‘destabilising an elected Congress govt’

In his first reaction on political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of destabilising the Kamal Nath government while ignoring other issues.
The Congress leader also said that the government should look at reducing petrol prices given the 35 percent crash in global oil prices.
"Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Replying to Rahul Gandhi, a Twitter user reminded him that today the petrol and diesel prices were cut by over Rs 2. On Tuesday, the petrol price was cut by Rs 2.69 per litre and diesel rate was cut by Rs 2.33 per litre in Delhi. With the change, petrol is priced at 70.29 rupees a ltr and diesel at 63.01 rupees in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is 75.99 rupees and that of diesel is 65.97 rupees.
A political turmoil has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia . His resignation pushed 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.
After quitting Congress Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Jyotiraditya is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.
(Inputs from Agencies)
