Madhya Pradesh government crisis: Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for ‘destabilising an elected Congress govt’

In his first reaction on political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of destabilising the Kamal Nath government while ignoring other issues.

The Congress leader also said that the government should look at reducing petrol prices given the 35 percent crash in global oil prices.

"Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.