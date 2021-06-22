After vaccinating over 16 lakh people on day 1 of revised vaccination programme, Madhya Pradesh innoculates only 4,794 on day 2

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, second day of revised vaccination phase which started on June 21, recorded a dip in vaccination numbers. The state administered 4,794 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far on Tuesday. The state topped the vaccination numbers with 16,91,967 jabs, while on June 20, the state vaccinated only 692 beneficiaries.

According to the central government data, more than 51 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered so far, on day two of the revised phase of COVID-19 vaccination. The country has reported 51.25 lakh inoculations as of data at 7 PM on June 22.

On Monday, day one of revised guidelines issued for COVID-19 vaccination, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded people for the record-breaking vaccination number, which is so far the highest since India launched the vaccination drive on January 16.

As per the new rules, all citizens, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital’s vaccination centres, the government has said.

As per the new guidelines, no pre-registration is required on CoWin and beneficiaries can get registered on spot at the vaccination centre and get their jab.