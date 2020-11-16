Madhya Pradesh: Despite losing by-polls, two ministers have yet to quit

Bhopal: A week has passed since the by-election results were declared, but minister for Women and Child Development Department Imarti Devi and minister of state for agriculture Girraj Dandotia have yet to resign.

Minister for Public Health Engineering Department Adal Singh Kansana has put in his papers. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not yet accepted Kansana’s resignation.

Both Imarti and Dandotia seem to be so attached to the facilities they get as ministers that they do not want to give them up. Imarti Devi was a minister during the 15-month rule of the Congress. She has been a minister for five months since the formation of the BJP government.

If she resigns, she has to vacate the government bungalow. At the time of putting in his papers, Kansana expressed his willingness to vacate the bungalow.

But holding up his resignation indicates the government is not in hurry to get his bungalow vacated. Apart from the bungalow, a minister has to surrender government vehicle, staff and other facilities immediately after resignation.

The BJP and its organisation are thinking about how to accommodate these politicians who have quit the Congress along with Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia wants that Imarti Devi and Dandotia should be adjusted to some important position that they may remain politically relevant.

According to a senior leader of the Congress KK Mishra, a legislator should resign from the House immediately after losing an election.

According to rules, they may remain ministers only for six months without being an MLA. But it is wrong for them to stay in power.

May be given political posts

Three ministers Imarti Devi, Adal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia who have lost the by-elections may be given political posts. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants that Girraj Dandotia should be adjusted to some post.

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is heaping pressure on the government to adjust them. The party organisation is thinking about how to do that. They will be adjusted to some corporations and given the status of ministers so that they may continue with the facilities they are enjoying as ministers.