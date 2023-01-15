Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Manawar due to technical glitch

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a lucky escape on Sunday as his helicopter made an emergency landing in Manawar after developing a technical glitch.
The CM was on his way to Dhar from Manawar when the problem occured. He is now going to Dhar by road, the CM's office informed.
More details to follow...
(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)