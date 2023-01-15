e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Manawar due to technical glitch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a lucky escape on Sunday as his helicopter made an emergency landing in Manawar after developing a technical glitch.

The CM was on his way to Dhar from Manawar when the problem occured. He is now going to Dhar by road, the CM's office informed.

More details to follow...

