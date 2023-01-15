Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter makes emergency landing in Manawar due to technical glitch

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a lucky escape on Sunday as his helicopter made an emergency landing in Manawar after developing a technical glitch.

The CM was on his way to Dhar from Manawar when the problem occured. He is now going to Dhar by road, the CM's office informed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details to follow...