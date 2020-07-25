Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was having symptoms for a few days. He also urged his colleagues who have come in contact with him to get tested and go under quarantine.
Taking to Twitter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote: “My dear countrymen, I was having symptoms and after my test reports came back it turned out that I tested positive. I appeal to all my colleagues, whoever has come in contact with me, to get their coronavirus tests done. My close contacts must move to quarantine.”
He further added that he was following all guidelines and will go under quarantine as per the doctor’s advice. “I am following all the guidelines. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor’s advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful. Even a little carelessness can invite the coronavirus disease. I made every effort to avoid Covid but people used to meet me to discuss many issues,” Chouhan tweeted.
The Chief Minister also informed that in his absence, this meeting will now be led by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhuppendra Siingh, Health Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.
According to latest data from Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 7553 active cases of coronavirus with 17,866 cured/migrated/discharged and 791 deaths.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)