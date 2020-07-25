Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19

He further added that he was following all guidelines and will go under quarantine as per the doctor’s advice. “I am following all the guidelines. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor’s advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful. Even a little carelessness can invite the coronavirus disease. I made every effort to avoid Covid but people used to meet me to discuss many issues,” Chouhan tweeted.

The Chief Minister also informed that in his absence, this meeting will now be led by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhuppendra Siingh, Health Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

According to latest data from Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 7553 active cases of coronavirus with 17,866 cured/migrated/discharged and 791 deaths.