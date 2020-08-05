Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged after recovering from COVID-19

The hospital has advised the Madhya Pradesh CM to home quarantine and self monitor his health for seven days. "Shivraj Singh Chouhan is stable on 12th day of admission. He is asymptomatic since last 10 days. He is examined today morning by treating physicians and found all clinical parameters within normal limits. They advised discharge as per ICMR discharge policy dated 8th May 2020 wherein the patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will no need for testing prior to discharge. He is advised to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for further 7 days," the hospital said in a statement.

Chouhan had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative. Chouhan also shared on Twitter a picture of a rakhi tied on him by nurse Saroj who is attending to him in the isolation ward.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested Covid-19 positive on July 25. "I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," Chouhan said on July 25 in a tweet.