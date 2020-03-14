Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Sumer Singh Solanki's RS candidature likely to be cancelled as state government is yet to accept his resignation

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh Sumer Singh Solanki may have to withdraw his candidature as state government is yet to accept Solanki's resignation from the post of assistant professor.
For the third seat, the BJP has fielded former minister Ranjana Baghel. The party plans to withdraw one candidate. Jyotiraditya Scindia has already filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections.
According to sources, the BJP may change its second candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, as the state government has not yet accepted Solanki's resignation from the post of assistant professor. Solanki has filed a petition in the court for acceptance of his resignation.
If Solanki's resignation is not accepted, Baghel may be made BJP's candidate for the second seat of Rajya Sabha elections.
Ranjana Baghel is a prominent leader in Madhya Pradesh and represents tribal community.
Solanki's name in the list of Rajya Sabha candidates surprised many and it was later known that he was chosen on the recommendations of the RSS.
Solanki has tendered his resignation from the post of assistant professor but his resignation has not been accepted. If his resignation is not accepted by March 16, his candidature will be rejected. Solanki will have to submit the acceptance of resignation proof during scrutiny.
There are as many as six candidates including Scindia of the BJP and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.
Polling will be held on March 26. March 13 was the deadline for filing nominations.
