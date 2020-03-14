Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Sumer Singh Solanki's RS candidature likely to be cancelled as state government is yet to accept his resignation

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh Sumer Singh Solanki may have to withdraw his candidature as state government is yet to accept Solanki's resignation from the post of assistant professor.

For the third seat, the BJP has fielded former minister Ranjana Baghel. The party plans to withdraw one candidate. Jyotiraditya Scindia has already filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to sources, the BJP may change its second candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, as the state government has not yet accepted Solanki's resignation from the post of assistant professor. Solanki has filed a petition in the court for acceptance of his resignation.

If Solanki's resignation is not accepted, Baghel may be made BJP's candidate for the second seat of Rajya Sabha elections.