Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi booked after his car claims three lives

Rahul Singh Lodhi, Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA, has been booked by the police after his car reportedly rammed into a motorbike claiming three lives in Tikamgarh district on Monday, October 9. Anurag Sujania, Tikamgarh Superintendent of police said the case was registered based on a statement by an eyewitness, according to Scroll.in.

It is not yet clear whether Lodhi, nephew of former Union minister Uma Bharti, was present inside the vehicle at the time of the accident which occurred around 3 pm on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road near Papawani village, around 15 kmss from the district headquarters.

Lodhi denied that his SUV was involved in the accident. Tikamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania confirmed that three persons were killed in the accident. "According to eyewitnesses, the SUV of MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi hit the bike killing two persons on the spot and seriously injuring another who was riding the motorcycle," he said.

While Brijendra Ahirwar (25) and Ravi Ahirwar (23) died on the spot, Madan (23) died on way to Jhansi hospital, he said. When asked whether the MLA was present inside the SUV at the time of the accident, the SP said it was a matter of investigation.

Lodhi, who represents Khargapur assembly seat in Tikamgarh district, said his vehicle was not involved in the accident. Lodhi claimed he was in Futer, about 20 kms from the spot of the accident. He said his driver witnessed the accident while on his way to Futer.

"I was in Futer village in my constituency and my driver was coming to pick me up. My vehicle was passing from the (Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur) road at the time of accident," he claimed. According to the MLA, the mishap involved two auto rickshaws and the motorcycle.

"My driver informed me about the accident and I alerted local police station," Lodhi added. According to sources in police, villagers and family members of the deceased had blocked Chhatarpur-Tikamgarh road demanding registration of a case against the MLA.

