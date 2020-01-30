Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Manohar Untwal passes away at 54

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh minister and sitting BJP MLA from Agar Malwa assembly constituency, Manohar Untwal, died of a brain-related ailment on Thursday morning, his family sources said. He was 54.

Untwal died during treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in Haryana, they said.

According to the family sources, Untwal had been suffering from the brain-related ailment since the last few months and was shifted to the hospital in Gurugram recently.

He was elected as an MLA four times and once as an MP from Dewas Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters, they said.