Madhya Pradesh: At least four killed, several others injured after falling into well; rescue operations continue

At least four people have died and several others were injured after they fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday. Rescue operations have continued through the night, and it is believed that a total of 30 people had fallen into the well. The incident took place in the Ganj Basoda area. According to reports, the villagers had been attempting to rescue a boy who had previously fallen in when the roof of the well collapsed.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The injured will also be provided free medical treatment.

"I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident. Rescue work is underway," he had tweeted in the early hours of Friday.