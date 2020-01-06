'Maaro saale ko': Shocking footage of goons heckling journalist at JNU

On Sunday night, violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

During the violence, multiple journalists were heckled and abused while they covering the violence at JNU campus. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that a journalist is was surrounded and heckled while reporting from JNU gate.