'Maaro saale ko': Shocking footage of goons heckling journalist at JNU

On Sunday night, violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.
During the violence, multiple journalists were heckled and abused while they covering the violence at JNU campus. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that a journalist is was surrounded and heckled while reporting from JNU gate.
The reporter Ashutosh Mishra, who was attacked, took to Twitter and said: "Horror at JNU last night - i Had to escape the vulture mob attacked me and my Cameraman of outsiders right outside the main gate of JNU. Someone somehow recorded it."
Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos prevailed on the campus for nearly two hours.
