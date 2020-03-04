Maamla unke ghar ka hai, aarop hum par lagate hain: Ex MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress' allegations

His reaction came after Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Wednesday alleged that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the "mastermind" of the "conspiracy" to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government and asserted that there is no threat to the government.

Jitu Patwari had told ANI, "BJP wants to murder mandate and democracy. Narendra Modi talked about different kind of politics. So, this is his different politics. Different promises were made to MLAs. Rs. 50-60 crores are being offered to our MLAs. Where did they get this money? Some of our MLAs are in Bengaluru but they are with us."

On Monday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

