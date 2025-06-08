Lured, Trapped, Tortured: Cyber Slavery Racket Enslaving Indians In Southeast Asia, Says Police Alert

Cyber Slavery Racket Busted | Image used for representation purpose only (Pexels)

The cyber police have issued an alert for citizens warning them about the cyber-slavery racket wherein Indian citizens, mostly youth aged 20-30-are trafficked to cyber scam hubs in Southeast Asia under the false promise of high-paying jobs. Trapped in compounds, stripped of their passports, and subjected to forced labor, victims are coerced into executing online frauds under threat and abuse, the alert stated.

"The scammers target citizens by approaching them via WhatsApp, Telegram or suspicious job portals and offer them jobs such as Crypto Analyst, Digital Marketer or Data Entry. The victims are asked to pay fees ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for jobs in destinations such as Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. On arrival their passports are seized and are made to work in 12 to 18 hour shifts under constant surveillance. The victims are subjected to violence, starvation and even threats are issued to their families," the alert stated.

The alert further added, "One should always verify overseas job offers through official government portals and avoid agents who demand large upfront payments or promise jobs without proper documentation. The job aspirants should insist on written contracts with clear job descriptions, salaries, and legal obligations before agreeing to travel. Research the company and location use online reviews, embassy websites, and trusted contacts to validate the job's authenticity. Travel smart-don't hand over your passport to any unofficial intermediary or recruiter."

Last month, the Maharashtra cyber department had rescued six people, including a woman, from Laos, where they were held as 'cyber slaves' and coerced into committing online fraud targeting Indians. The victims, all from Maharashtra, revealed they were subjected to brutal torture when they refused to comply.

In April this year, in a major operation spanning Thailand and Myanmar, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell had successfully rescued 60 Indian nationals who were victims of an international cyber slavery racket. The victims were trafficked under the pretext of high-paying jobs abroad, only to be forced into executing cyber frauds once they reached foreign soil. Those who resisted were subjected to physical torture. The police had arrested five individuals in connection with the racket.