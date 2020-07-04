Lunar Eclipse on July 5, 2020: When, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan

Third Lunar eclipse of 2020, will occur tomorrow according to timeanddate. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India as it will take place in the day time.

According to TimeandDate, the lunar eclipse will start at 8:37 am on July 5 and reach its peak at 9:59 am (Indian Standard Time). It will last for 2 hours and 45 minutes. The eclipse will end at 11:22 am.