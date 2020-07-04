Lunar Eclipse on July 5, 2020: When, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan

Third Lunar eclipse of 2020, will occur tomorrow according to timeanddate. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India as it will take place in the day time.
According to TimeandDate, the lunar eclipse will start at 8:37 am on July 5 and reach its peak at 9:59 am (Indian Standard Time). It will last for 2 hours and 45 minutes. The eclipse will end at 11:22 am.
People living in South/West Europe, parts of Africa, parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to watch the eclipse clearly. The next lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place between November 29 to November 30.
As Indians will not be able to watch the eclipse, they can watch the streaming on YouTube channels like Slooh and the Virtual Telescope.
