Lumpy skin disease: BJP workers angry because of cow deaths protest in large numbers in Rajasthan

Lumpy skin disease is creating a havoc in Rajasthan, causing a lot of animals deaths in the state. Amid the spread of the disease, the state government has put restrictions on the transport of cattle from these 16 districts of Rajasthan.

The Bharitya Janta Party (BJP) workers in the state came down on the streets to protest against the inaction of the government in the issue.

There are more than 3,000 Gaushalas in Rajasthan and the situation in many of the Gaushalas of these 16 districts has become such that no space is left to bury the dead cows.

There is no specific treatment for the disease and it has become difficult to control the situation in this rainy season as it is said to be vector-borne spreading through flies, ticks and mosquitos.

The animal husbandry minister of Rajasthan Lal Chand Kataria had earlier said, "the death rate in the state is 1.5 per cent, but it is difficult to control the situation in Gaushalas as most have them have hundreds of cows. We have restricted the transportation of cattle from 16 districts."