e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLumpy skin disease: BJP workers angry because of cow deaths protest in large numbers in Rajasthan

Lumpy skin disease: BJP workers angry because of cow deaths protest in large numbers in Rajasthan

The Bharitya Janta Party (BJP) workers in the state came down on the streets to protest against the inaction of the government in the issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Lumpy skin disease is creating a havoc in Rajasthan, causing a lot of animals deaths in the state. Amid the spread of the disease, the state government has put restrictions on the transport of cattle from these 16 districts of Rajasthan.

The Bharitya Janta Party (BJP) workers in the state came down on the streets to protest against the inaction of the government in the issue.

There are more than 3,000 Gaushalas in Rajasthan and the situation in many of the Gaushalas of these 16 districts has become such that no space is left to bury the dead cows.

There is no specific treatment for the disease and it has become difficult to control the situation in this rainy season as it is said to be vector-borne spreading through flies, ticks and mosquitos.

Read Also
What is Lumpy Skin Disease? Know all about the viral infection killing cattle in Maharashtra,...
article-image

The animal husbandry minister of Rajasthan Lal Chand Kataria had earlier said, "the death rate in the state is 1.5 per cent, but it is difficult to control the situation in Gaushalas as most have them have hundreds of cows. We have restricted the transportation of cattle from 16 districts."

RECENT STORIES

Aviation Minister Scindia says will look into allegations that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned...

Aviation Minister Scindia says will look into allegations that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned...

Violence erupts over misuse of social media post in medical college at Raichur

Violence erupts over misuse of social media post in medical college at Raichur

Karnataka hijab row: SC observes 'Definition of dignity has changed with time'

Karnataka hijab row: SC observes 'Definition of dignity has changed with time'

Bhagwant Mann offloading row: Lufthansa clarifies flight not delayed because of 'inebriated...

Bhagwant Mann offloading row: Lufthansa clarifies flight not delayed because of 'inebriated...

Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court seeks Centre's stand on additional compensation to victims

Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court seeks Centre's stand on additional compensation to victims