Lulu Mall namaz row: FIR registered against unidentified persons

Muslim men offer namaz in Lucknow’s Lulu mall spaarking controversy | Video Screengrab

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall.

The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

“One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation,” Ajay Pratap Singh, Police Station Incharge, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow said.

“FIR registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station on a complaint by Lulu Mall management. IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 341 and others are invoked in the FIR,” he added.

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers.

“Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents,” he said.

Further, the mall administration pasted the order on the notice board saying, "No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall."

