National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. | PTI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo moto cognizance on the basis of media reports in regards to the Ludhiana Gas leak case where 3 minors among 11 were declared dead. National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo moto cognizance on the basis of media reports in regards to the Ludhiana Gas leak case where 3 minors among 11 dead recently. Hearing underway. — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023