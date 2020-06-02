Lucknow woman gives wings to her dreams

Lucknow: Octogenarian Rajkumari was visibly overjoyed and proud when SpaceX rocket ship Falcon 9 lifted off the Kennedy Space Centre in the US last week as her young granddaughter too had made a contribution to the project. Sitting at her modest home, the 86-year-old Rajkumari pointed out that her granddaughter Kanika Gakhar, 24, was a member of the team that designed the landing legs of the rocket in 2018.

"As a grandmother, I am the happiest person and the sense of pride is overwhelming. I want to meet my granddaughter at the earliest now. She has made the whole family proud," she told IANS on phone.

Kanika, a student of aerospace engineering and pursuing her master's at MIT in Boston, had worked on a major component of the landing legs -- the main actuator. She was a part of the ground support team and it was their job to ensure that the rocket lands safely. She worked on various projects in three months, including designing the landing legs of rockets that SpaceX sends into space. Falcon 9 legs have the same design. Kanika is now all set to join SpaceX full time in August.

Elon Musk's Spac­eX became the first private company to send human beings into orbit, after its Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft with 2 NASA astronauts bla­s­ted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday.

In a video statement from Houston, Texas, Kanika said: "The team of eight people had two interns. I experienced the thrill of working with some of the brightest minds. SpaceX is like a younger version of NASA. We were on its campus in Haw­thorne, California. The best part about SpaceX is that even as an intern, I was given full responsibility. Probably because we were selected after rounds of rigorous technical interviews. The internship is a much sought-after one and I got it after applying thrice."

Kanika, during her stint, met SpaceX founder Elon Musk and even interacted with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who went into space on Saturday.