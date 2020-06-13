Lucknow University extends deadline for UG, PG admissions to June 30

After extending the deadline for Under Graduate and Post Graduate admissions, earlier to May 20 and then to June 13, Lucknow University (LU) on Friday has further extended the last date to submit the online applications to June 30.

"On recommendation of the Coordinator, Admissions 2020-21, the Vice Chancellor is pleased to approve the extension of the last date of form submission of the following programs to June 30, 2020," read the order.

The courses are as follows:

1. UG programs: B.A., B.A. (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.Com, LL.B. (5 Year), B.Sc (Maths and Biology Groups), BCA, B. Voc. (Renewable Energy), BVA/BFA

2. UG Management: BBA, BBA (IB), BBA (MS), BBA (Tourism), MBA (5 year)

3. PG Programs: MA, Masters, M.Com., M.Sc., LL.B. (Three Year), LL.M., B.Lib.I.Sc, M.Lib.I.Sc., MVA

4. M.Ed.

5. M.P.Ed. and B.P.Ed.

6. B.El.Ed.